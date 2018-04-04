

On Sat Aug 29 we will be celebrating our first RSD Drop (there are two more, 9/26 and 10/24.) This event will look very different than Record Store Days in the past! Here are some basics:

1. To discourage lines, upon arrival you will receive a ticket and time slot to shop RSD titles.

Please return at your designated time slot, or maintain 6ft distance from your fellow shoppers .

2. RSD Exclusive titles will be in The Backroom Lounge. You will enter as part of a group of no more than 15 people to shop for 15 minutes. This will be monitored for safety, and to help you get your desired titles. Limit one copy per title per customer on all RSD Drops stock.

3. A bell will sound when your time is up . The room will be cleared to clean/sanitize for the next group.

4. You can continue to shop in the rest of the store.

5. YES masks are required (PROPERLY WORN COVERING NOSE & MOUTH) and all CDC rules will be adhered to.

We will still have food available for purchase and some live music!

Thank you for supporting Record Archive!