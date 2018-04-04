Own what you love!
On Sat Aug 29 we will be celebrating our first RSD Drop (there are two more, 9/26 and 10/24.) This event will look very different than Record Store Days in the past! Here are some basics:
1. To discourage lines, upon arrival you will receive a ticket and time slot to shop RSD titles.
Please return at your designated time slot, or maintain 6ft distance from your fellow shoppers .
2. RSD Exclusive titles will be in The Backroom Lounge. You will enter as part of a group of no more than 15 people to shop for 15 minutes. This will be monitored for safety, and to help you get your desired titles. Limit one copy per title per customer on all RSD Drops stock.
3. A bell will sound when your time is up . The room will be cleared to clean/sanitize for the next group.
4. You can continue to shop in the rest of the store.
5. YES masks are required (PROPERLY WORN COVERING NOSE & MOUTH) and all CDC rules will be adhered to.
We will still have food available for purchase and some live music!
Thank you for supporting Record Archive!
Enjoy a three hour dinner and sight seeing cruise on the Erie Canal and discover the wonders of nature down by the riverside!
Enjoy a fabulous meal from the Brown Hound Downtown and win groovy Grateful Dead prizes. Tickets available at the Record Archive, Aaron’s Alley or online HERE.
Please note – attendance is limited and patrons will be assigned tables in groups of four. If you are coming as a group less than four people, you will be assigned a table with people you do not know.
Colonial Belle • 400 Packetts Landing • Fairport, NY 14450
WE’RE OPEN!
OUR NEW HOURS ARE:
MON-SAT: 10AM – 7PM
SUN: 12PM – 5PM
CURBSIDE PICK-UP AND ONLINE ORDERS ARE STILL AVAILABLE!
CALL US FOR CURBSIDE PICK UP!
Please call us to shop our current store inventory. **Call us Mon-Sat. 10am-6pm!**
We can help you shop over the phone, schedule a curbside pick up or mail it out to you.
ONLINE ORDERS
If you prefer your order shipped, please visit us at shop.recordarchive.com (our online inventory differs from store inventory)
We know music is an integral part of your life as it is ours. Music lifts you up, comforts you when you’re down, inspires & motivates. We are passionate about what we do and will be back.
Thank you for your continued support of Record Archive for 45+ years! -Alayna Alderman & Richard Storms
HELP SAVE LOCAL RECORD STORES!
We’re teaming up with Think Indie Distribution and Dualtone Music Group to fund raise with these killer shirts! Proceeds benefit us and our indie partners! Thanks in advance for the support!
Screen printed on super soft Tultex Poly Cotton unisex shirt. #SaveYourRecordStore #ThinkIndie
Record Archive has been a music & entertainment destination in Rochester since 1975. Specializing in vintage vinyl our 13,000 sq ft store includes all of the latest music releases on CD & vinyl, as well as unique gifts & toys, vintage clothing & furniture, t-shirts, souvenirs, 1000’s of movies, audio equipment, and much more!
We are the first record store in the North East to have a full time beer and wine license which enables our visitors to sip and shop, throw a party or simply enjoy our many free live events that we host each and every week.
For lovers of vinyl and eclectic stuff, go to the Record Archive. They have pretty much any kind of music you want, tons of it and I have yet to meet anybody there who wasn’t great to deal with. – Donovan Williams
I love this store… just make sure you allow yourself plenty of space to lose track of time, as you inevitably will here. Great selection, and they have a lot of things you can’t find anywhere else. Plus, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. -Holly Sykes
It’s the best place to find rare singles and albums for your favorite artists, and movies that you can’t find in Walmart’s $5 bin since 2013 – Jordan Smeatin
Record archive was great! They have a large collection of CDs,DVDs,vinyl, and other stuff! The cashiers were supper nice to me and my group of friends. I highly recommend going there. – Julia Barrett